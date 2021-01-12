Menu

The Morning Show
January 12 2021 10:48am
05:51

Will Congress impeach Donald Trump a second time?

Global News Washington bureau chief Jackson Proskow joins The Morning Show to provide the latest updates on the plans to impeach U.S. President Donald Trump after the deadly Capitol Hill siege.

