Canada
January 12 2021 10:26am
04:21

Nearly half of Canadians gathered during holidays: Ipsos Poll

IPSOS CEO of public affairs Darrell Bricker breaks down the latest IPSOS poll data on Canadians breaking public health guidelines and travelling.

