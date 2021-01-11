Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 BC
January 11 2021 9:47pm
02:05

Good news and troubling news in Monday’s COVID-19 numbers for B.C.

Global’s Keith Baldrey reports that Monday’s COVID-19 numbers for B.C. show a dip in overall cases, but an increase in some regions.

Advertisement

Video Home