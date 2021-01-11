Menu

COVID-19
January 11 2021 3:53pm
03:40

Coronavirus: Quebec on track to vaccinate 250,000 people by Feb. 8

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé said on Monday that they were on track to meet their goal of inoculating 250,000 people with the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by Feb. 8.

