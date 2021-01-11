Menu

The Morning Show
January 11 2021 10:35am
06:42

Will curfews curb the spread of COVID-19? Doctor answers our COVID-19 questions.

Infectious diseases physician Dr. Isaac Bogoch answers our latest COVID-19 questions about the effectiveness of curfews, COVID-19 variants and vaccine news.

