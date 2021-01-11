The Morning Show January 11 2021 10:35am 06:42 Will curfews curb the spread of COVID-19? Doctor answers our COVID-19 questions. Infectious diseases physician Dr. Isaac Bogoch answers our latest COVID-19 questions about the effectiveness of curfews, COVID-19 variants and vaccine news. Ontario university professor debunks COVID-19 vaccine falsehoods <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7568166/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7568166/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?