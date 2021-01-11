The Morning Show January 11 2021 10:36am 04:40 A survival guide on getting through virtual learning this winter Parenting expert Alyson Schafer shares her survival guide for parents juggling virtual learning and working from home amid the pandemic this winter. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7568164/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7568164/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?