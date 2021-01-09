Menu

Global News at 6 Halifax
January 9 2021 5:21pm
01:56

Health officials investigating a Halifax-area restaurant

Complaints have been registered about staff at a restaurant in Halifax not being required to wear masks. Graeme Benjamin has more.

