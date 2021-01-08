Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
January 8 2021 9:20pm
01:47

Alberta students head back to class next week

Alberta students from K to 12 will be returning to the classroom as scheduled on Monday. Tom Vernon looks at how parents and educators feel about it.

Advertisement

Video Home