Global News Hour at 6 BC
January 8 2021 9:17pm
02:00

B.C. man wins cell phone case in Supreme Court

A B.C. man has had his cell phone ticket thrown out by the B.C. Supreme Court. Paul Johnson tells us why, and what it might mean for other cell phone fines.

