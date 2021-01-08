Global News Hour at 6 BC January 8 2021 9:17pm 02:00 B.C. man wins cell phone case in Supreme Court A B.C. man has had his cell phone ticket thrown out by the B.C. Supreme Court. Paul Johnson tells us why, and what it might mean for other cell phone fines. B.C. court tosses ticket issued to man playing podcast on cellphone in cup holder <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7565440/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7565440/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?