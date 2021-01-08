Global News Hour at 6 BC January 8 2021 8:21pm 01:55 Innovative housing program to build affordable homes in Victoria A housing group and a development company have teamed up to turn shipping containers into small homes for people currently living in the city’s parks. Kylie Stanton reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7565337/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7565337/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?