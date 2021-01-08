Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
January 8 2021 7:18pm
01:43

Parents raise concerns about planned amalgamation of three Saskatoon schools

A proposal to merge three Saskatoon schools into one is raising concern from parents who say they’re worried plans aren’t considering the effect on kids and their parents.

