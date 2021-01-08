Menu

Canada
January 8 2021 10:37am
04:47

Vaccine splitting raising concerns over potential pitfalls

Infectious diseases specialist Dr. Michael Gardam shares insight on Canada’s current vaccination plan and whether or not officials should vaccinate more people in the first doses.

