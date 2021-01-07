Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
January 7 2021 10:01pm
00:48

OPPC investigation extended into Delta police chief’s wife assault complaint

It has been seven months since Kiran Sidhu was sprayed with a hose by the Delta Police chief’s wife, Lorraine Dubord but now there’s a new development.

