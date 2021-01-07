Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
January 7 2021 9:26pm
02:47

Alberta COVID-19 restrictions remain in place until Jan. 21

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says current COVID-19 lockdown rules will continue for another two weeks. Tom Vernon reports.

Advertisement

Video Home