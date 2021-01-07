Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
January 7 2021 9:12pm
01:50

How counting COVID-19 cases in B.C. has changed

Global’s Keith Baldrey has some perspective on B.C.’s COVID-19 numbers, on a day when the province registered to most new cases since mid-December.

