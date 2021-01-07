Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
January 7 2021 8:56pm
02:10

Province announce new reporting for long-term care COVID-19 cases

The B.C. government has put in place a new system to disseminate coronavirus case data from the province’s long-term care facilities. John Hua reports

