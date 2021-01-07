Global News Hour at 6 BC January 7 2021 8:56pm 02:10 Province announce new reporting for long-term care COVID-19 cases The B.C. government has put in place a new system to disseminate coronavirus case data from the province’s long-term care facilities. John Hua reports <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7562833/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7562833/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?