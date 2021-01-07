Menu

Global News at Noon Edmonton
January 7 2021 2:47pm
01:39

Homicide detectives investigating deaths of 2 people in south Edmonton home

Edmonton police homicide detectives are investigating two suspicious deaths at a home near 111 Street and 78 Avenue in the McKernan neighbourhood. Chris Chacon reports.

