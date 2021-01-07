Menu

Entertainment
January 7 2021 9:29am
04:44

GuessWho4TheHall Campaign

A Manitoba group called GuessWho4TheHall are asking people to sign a petition to get The Guess Who inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, Ohio.

