Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Canada
January 6 2021 9:14pm
00:25

Vancouver photojournalist attacked at pro-Trump rally

CBC photographer Ben Nelms was covering a small pro-Trump protest in downtown Vancouver on Wednesday when he says a man attacked him without provocation.

Advertisement

Video Home