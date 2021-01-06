Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
January 6 2021 8:28pm
02:16

B.C. catching up on postponed and cancelled surgeries

Health Minister Adrian Dix says 90% of the B.C. surgeries that were cancelled or postponed early in the pandemic have now been performed. Ted Chernecki reports.

