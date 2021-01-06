Menu

News
January 6 2021 8:10pm
01:57

‘You can’t leave us stranded’: B.C. man stuck in U.S. amid new travel rules

Kelowna man Rory Millikin chose to ring in the new year in Lake Tahoe, Nev. Now he fears he will be stuck there due to new travel restrictions. Shelby Thom explains.

