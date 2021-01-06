Menu

News
January 6 2021 7:38pm
01:55

Nygard stays behind bars as bail hearing moved to special sitting

Peter Nygard will stay behind bars for at least two more weeks as his bail hearing was moved to mid-January on Wednesday. Global’s Brittany Greenslade reports.

