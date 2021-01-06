Menu

News
January 6 2021 7:39pm
01:55

Woman’s story of recovery after near-fatal crash makes her a social media star

A devastating car accident in August that almost killed a woman from Mitchell, Man., has turned her into a viral TikTok star. Global’s Amber McGuckin has the story.

