Global News at 10 Saskatoon
January 6 2021 7:19pm
01:22

Saskatoon unveils uncosted plan to divert 70% of waste from landfill

City of Saskatoon officials unveiled a plan to divert 70 per cent of the city’s garbage from ending up in the landfill by 2030, but many of the 24 items aren’t costed.

