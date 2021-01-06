Global News at 10 Saskatoon January 6 2021 7:19pm 01:22 Saskatoon unveils uncosted plan to divert 70% of waste from landfill City of Saskatoon officials unveiled a plan to divert 70 per cent of the city’s garbage from ending up in the landfill by 2030, but many of the 24 items aren’t costed. Saskatoon unveils uncosted plan to divert 70% of waste from landfill <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7559902/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7559902/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?