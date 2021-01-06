Menu

Global News at Noon BC
January 6 2021 3:08pm
01:47

Man charged in two NYE machete attacks in Vancouver

A 33-year old man has been charged in two random machete attacks in Vancouver on New Year’s Eve. Andrea Macpherson reports on the investigation and why police say more victims could come forward.

