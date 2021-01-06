Menu

The Morning Show
January 6 2021 10:38am
06:12

Toronto’s Ro Joaquim performs his latest single ‘You Time’

Emerging Canadian R&B artist Ro Joaquim joins The Morning Show to share his musical journey that started in spoken word.

