Global News Hour at 6 BC January 5 2021 10:04pm 01:14 How testing volume affects B.C.’s COVID-19 numbers Global’s Keith Baldrey has some perspective on how the number of tests done affects the number of new COVID-19 cases in B.C. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7557776/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7557776/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?