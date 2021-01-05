Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
January 5 2021 8:07am
03:47

Will students return to class on Jan. 11?

Should Quebec’s school closures be extended past January 11 as coronavirus cases continue to soar? Liberal education critic Marwah Rizqy joins Global’s Laura Casella.

