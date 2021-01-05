Menu

Health
January 5 2021 6:08am
05:54

Talking testing and vaccines with Dr. Lisa Barrett

We check in with infectious disease specialist Dr. Lisa Barrett to talk about the latest on vaccines and testing in Nova Scotia during the COVID-19 pandemic.

