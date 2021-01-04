Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
CNN Travel
January 4 2021 8:18pm
02:30

Kelowna gets international exposure after CNN Travel lists it as one of the 21 places to visit in 2021 once travel restrictions are lifted

It is a well-known international travel platform—linked to an American news network. Every year CNN Travel unveils a list of must-visit places and this year–Kelowna received a mention. The 21 places to visit in 2021 campaign is looking ahead to a time when travel restrictions will be lifted. But the exposure Kelowna is getting now comes at a critical time. Klaudia Van Emmerik reports.

Advertisement

More Videos

Video Home