Kelowna gets international exposure after CNN Travel lists it as one of the 21 places to visit in 2021 once travel restrictions are lifted
It is a well-known international travel platform—linked to an American news network. Every year CNN Travel unveils a list of must-visit places and this year–Kelowna received a mention. The 21 places to visit in 2021 campaign is looking ahead to a time when travel restrictions will be lifted. But the exposure Kelowna is getting now comes at a critical time. Klaudia Van Emmerik reports.