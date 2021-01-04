2021 BC assessment January 4 2021 8:08pm 02:00 BC Assessment: Moderate price changes for homes in the Okanagan The latest property assessments in the Okanagan have been released. Jules Knox takes a closer look at the numbers. $10.7M waterfront home in Lake Country tops list of 10 most expensive appraised Okanagan properties Home values ‘moderately increase’ in Thompson, Okanagan region <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7555174/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7555174/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?