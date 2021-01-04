Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
2021 BC assessment
January 4 2021 8:08pm
02:00

BC Assessment: Moderate price changes for homes in the Okanagan

The latest property assessments in the Okanagan have been released. Jules Knox takes a closer look at the numbers.

Advertisement

More Videos

Video Home