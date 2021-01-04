Menu

Beaconsfield
January 4 2021 1:36pm
02:03

Residents ‘get a second chance’ as Beaconsfield lifts hockey ban on 2 rinks

After banning hockey on its rinks over the holidays, Beaconsfield is allowing the activity to resume with new rules. Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines reports.

