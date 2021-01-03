Menu

Canada
January 3 2021 6:14pm
01:58

Coronavirus: Advocate says lack of masks can lead to isolation

A Warman, Sask., woman on income assistance says she can’t afford more masks. An advocate says the inability to see other people can be isolating.

