Global News Morning BC
January 3 2021 1:44pm
03:52

Book raising awareness for improved lives of horses saved through BC SPCA

A new book is showcasing the incredible stories of rescue horses and supports the BC SPCA. Equine photographer, Leanne Peniuk, explains the inspiration behind the book.

