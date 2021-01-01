Menu

January 1 2021 6:32pm
Montreal pediatric specialist answers questions about the coronavirus and kids

COVID-19 affects young children less severely than older adults, but parents are still coping with the stress that their kids could be vectors of transmission. Global News’ Raquel Fletcher spoke with Dr. Christos Karatzios, a pediatric infectious diseases assistant professor at the Montreal Children’s Hospital, about the questions parents might have, like wearing masks in schools and what parents need to know about the new vaccines.

