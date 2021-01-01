20/20 January 1 2021 3:46pm 02:50 A look at some of the most popular videos on YouTube this year With the COVID-19 pandemic, 2020 has been an unprecedented year and it’s reflected in the videos people watched on YouTube. Erica Vella has more. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7550906/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7550906/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?