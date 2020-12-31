News December 31 2020 8:42pm 01:46 100 cats surrendered, rescued from hoarding situation in the South Okanagan Approximately 100 cats are in the process of being trapped and transported from a South Okanagan property where the owner has agreed to surrender them. 100 cats surrendered, rescued from hoarding situation in the South Okanagan <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7550206/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7550206/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?