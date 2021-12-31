2021 December 31 2020 10:58am 02:59 Police caution revellers ahead of New Year’s Eve Sgt. Steve Addison on how Vancouver Police will be out in full force making sure new year revellers abide by the province’s Public Health Order. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7549092/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7549092/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?