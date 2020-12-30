Global News Hour at 6 BC December 30 2020 9:33pm 01:25 B.C. bans liquor sales and service after 8p.m. on New Year’s Eve B.C. is banning liquor sales and service after eight p.m. on New Year’s Eve and our Keith Baldrey has more on how the move will affecting people’s plans and the sale of liquor. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7548686/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7548686/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?