Global News Hour at 6 BC
December 30 2020 9:33pm
01:25

B.C. bans liquor sales and service after 8p.m. on New Year’s Eve

B.C. is banning liquor sales and service after eight p.m. on New Year’s Eve and our Keith Baldrey has more on how the move will affecting people’s plans and the sale of liquor.

