Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
December 30 2020 8:11pm
02:00

Edmontonians appointed Order of Canada

Edmonton is filled with extraordinary people, and this year, five of them have been singled out, as they have come recipients of one of Canada’s highest honours. Sarah Komadina has more.

