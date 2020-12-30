Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
News
December 30 2020 7:19pm
01:39

Push to shop local is working, Winnipeg business owners say

Winnipeg business owners asked the community to shop local amid coronavirus lockdowns this holiday season and it seems many did. Global’s Joe Scarpelli reports.

Advertisement

Video Home