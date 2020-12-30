Menu

arranged marriage
December 30 2020 11:30am
03:18

B.C. opera singer works to bridge cultures through music

Mezzo-Soprano Simran Claire tells us about her latest project and how she’s trying to make opera more relatable to the local Punjabi community.

