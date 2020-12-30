Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Caroline Colijn
December 30 2020 10:59am
02:53

Tracking COVID-19 in B.C. since Christmas Eve

Epidemiologist Caroline Colijn discusses what modelling data suggests about COVID-19 cases since Christmas Eve and we also talk to her about how fast the new variant of the virus could spread.

Advertisement

Video Home