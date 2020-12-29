Menu

Global News at 6 Halifax
December 29 2020 5:45pm
02:04

MP Darren Fisher looks to the future after ‘dumpster fire’ 2020

Dartmouth-Cole Harbour MP Darren Fisher won’t sugar-coat it — this year was a “dumpster fire” and he’s glad to see the back of it. Elizabeth McSheffrey has more.

