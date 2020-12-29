Global News at 10 Saskatoon December 29 2020 4:58pm 01:41 Blades bears helping out families over the holidays This year it was presented differently but thanks to so many great people in our community, the Saskatoon Blades teddy bear toss was another success. Blades bears helping out families over the holidays <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7546427/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7546427/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?