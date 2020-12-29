Coronavirus: Quebec health minister says Ottawa not moving fast enough on COVID-19 travel measures

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé on Tuesday called on the federal government to move faster on COVID-19 measures related to travel, saying they agree on different points but the response is not as fast as they would prefer. He said this includes that testing should be done when people arrive from out of province, something he says is federal jurisdiction, and that follow-ups for those who arrived in Canada need to be done more frequently as opposed to the current “limited basis.” Dubé added COVID-19 testing is being done before people are boarding flights to Canada.