Global News at 10 Regina
December 29 2020 9:49am
03:36

FSIN Chief Bobby Cameron looks back, ahead as 2020 comes to an end

Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations Chief Bobby Cameron speaks to Global News reporter Roberta Bell about the impacts 2020 had on Saskatchewan’s First Nations.

