Cystic fibrosis (CF) affects 43-hundred people in Canada, including 130 in Saskatchewan. Most of them don’t have access to any life-changing gene modifier drugs/medications that are available in other countries. Many CF patients are hopeful a drug called Trikafta moves closer to being approved in Canada.

