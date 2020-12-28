Menu

Canada
December 28 2020 5:47pm
02:10

Coronavirus: Halifax woman calls out low-cost airline for lack of public health enforcement

A Halifax woman who recently flew with Swoop says flight attendants failed to enforce public health protocols when a passenger refused to wear his mask.

