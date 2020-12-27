Menu

Global News at 6 Regina
December 27 2020 5:49pm
01:42

People skipping checkups, testing during pandemic cause for concern: Sask. Medical Association

The Saskatchewan Medical Association says people should not forgo routine checkups and testing during the coronavirus pandemic. Roberta Bell reports.

